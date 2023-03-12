The contest, and the consequences

Amidst the BJP success in north-east, by polls results in different states reflected mixed trend which might give some sense of satisfaction to beleaguered Congress and reason to ponder the loss of Kasba in Pune to the ruling coalition of BJP and Shinde faction.

Congress gave set back to Saffron party in Maharashtra by winning Chinchwad-Kasba Peth after a gap of 28 years and gave rude shock to Mamata Banerjee when it bagged Sagardighi constituency in West Bengal with the support if left besides retaining Erode seat in Tamil Nadu with the help of DMK.

Mamata Banerjee is upset over the success of Congress and left parties in West Bengal, as it has halted her winning spree and posed danger for retaining the dominance in 2024 parliamentary polls.

Similarly, BJP faces dilemma in Tamil Nadu as it had put its weight behind O Panneerselvam, (OPS) who has been rendered as irrelevant after losing supremacy battle in supreme court which ensured the emergence of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), AIADMK as real powerful leader in the party.

BJP, however, won one seat in Maharashtra besides bagging its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in Jharkhand. BJP also won Lumla seat in Arunachal Pradesh as its candidate Tsering Lhamu was declared elected as MLA without a contest on February 10. She is the widow of the former MLA Jambey Tashi, whose death in November last year necessitated the by-poll.