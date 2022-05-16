The corrupt have no defence

Corruption has been an integral part of the system in Jammu and Kashmir and it may not see a separation any soon but things have surely started to change at some level.
With Anti Corruption Bureau showing its presence, those who encounter the menace are feeling empowered. It has all been here before, but to no effect.
The changing atmosphere is to be credited to the administration, for its zero tolerance to this system embedded practice.
This is no hoax; daily headlines will confirm the spike in arrests being made by the Anti Corruption Bureau. To say the least, it’s a routine now. But then, it substantiates what’s alarming, the corrupt aren’t a stand alone “weed”; they rot the society, the system and the state itself. For any state, its employees are the nods at grassroots, call them faces, they’re the eye and ears, which is why their conduct has to be of high integrity.
But then, how did we reach here? The conflict has taken away all the attention so much so that it has transformed into an industry. While the governments in past have tried to keep lid tight on the conflict, they constantly down played the basic tenants of governance, thus allowing the discontent to spread among the masses.
This single headed policy served no purpose rather it nourished the anti state sentiment to keep the cycle of conflict moving.
On a societal level, the corrupt are responsible for damaging the social fiber. They create a class divide, manipulate inflation, hijack economy and promote favoritism.
This is a phenomenon, fundamentally anti poor. Any conscious human society can’t remain insensitive to the menace that threatens the survival and continuity.
Termination on basis of political affiliations is a norm post August 5, 2019. It’s both controversial and misplaced for its selective approach. It can be argued that political realities then were different to what they’re today.
What was normal yesterday is a crime today, for realities have changed and individuals can’t be held responsible for polices adopted by the previous governments. But the corrupt have no defense; they’re to be prosecuted for anti state conduct before anyone else is put on the list.
Manoj Sinha led administration has shown intent, it must be credited for revoking the single headed policy, but not only do they need to intensify the crackdown on the corrupt, they must ensure that those occupying higher ranks are also brought under check to avoid a class divide.
The policy will not only help in restoration of faith, it will allow the state to replace the corrupt and award opportunities to dedicated and skillful youth who deserve to be part of the system.
In modern era, the system is transforming as a result of technological determinants.
The functioning is becoming digital, transparent and direct. The governments around the world are functioning more like a private enterprise, characterized by high efficiency and delivery.
It isn’t a time to carry with this baggage, the kind of things politicians do to secure their vote bank. It’s time to overhaul, before the elections sit in.
