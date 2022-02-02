The culprit deserves no mercy

BY MUDASIR NAQSHBANDI
Acid Attack is one of the gruesome forms of violence committed against women. In India, despite profound laws, and serious actions taken by the government, crime is on a rise.
The most common form, Teezab is used in such attacks which comprise sulphuric acids, nitric acid, and hydrochloric acid, which are used for cleaning purposes in factories and industries.
In a recent incident that happened in the capital of Jammu & Kashmir, Srinagar, a 24-year-old girl was attacked by acid, right on her face in the Hawal area of the region.
So far three people have been arrested in the matter as the investigation is in progress. As per doctors, the face of the victim is affected the most and is referred for surgery.
Acid attacks in India are committed for various reasons, however, a majority of which always revolves around the patriarchal mindset. In most cases, a refusal to a marriage proposal or a love relationship by a woman becomes unacceptable by a male who then takes revenge to satisfy his ego.
As a result acid attack violence is something that seems to be easy and an affordable means to teach a lesson. In other cases, personal enmity, suspicion of an extramarital affair, jealousy of victim’s beauty, or property-related issues have also been the reason behind such crime.
However, in acid attack violence, it has been observed that the doer does not intend to kill the victim but it is about teaching a lesson by causing disfigurement of the body, mainly the face.
Looking at the statistics, in India, acid attacks are at an all-time high and increasing every year, with 250–300 reported incidents every year. However, the “actual number could exceed 1,000, according to Acid Survivors Trust International.
These attacks leave the victim with catastrophic effects for a lifetime. Apart from the physical pain and medical complications, the victim goes through an irreparable psychological trauma for life to deal with.
Therefore a few years back The Law Commission, the National Commission for Women, and other Women Rights Organisations demanded a specific law to deal with the cases of acid attack.
Soon, under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, the amendments were made in IPC and CrPC against the crime of acid attack as well. These amendments sought to make provisions relating to violence against women more stringent.
Amendments in IPC
Section 326A- Any person, who causes permanent or partial damage, deformity, burns, maims, disfigures, or disables, any part of the body or causes grievous hurt by throwing or administering acid to that person with the intention of causing or with the knowledge that he is likely to cause such injury, shall be punished with imprisonment for not less than ten years extendable to imprisonment for life, and with fine, which shall be just and reasonable to meet the medical expenses of the treatment of the victim and any fine imposed under this section shall be paid to the victim.
Section 326B- Whoever throws or attempts to throw acid on any person, with the intention of causing permanent or partial damage, deformity, burns or disfigurement or disability or grievous hurt to that person, shall be punished with imprisonment for not be less than five years extendable to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.
Amendments in CRPC
Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the following section shall be inserted, namely:-
Section 357B- State Government should pay compensation to the victim under section 357A shall be in addition to the payment of fine under section 326A of IPC.
Section 357C- Immediate medical treatment should be provided, free of cost to the victims, of any offense under section 326A of IPC, and shall immediately inform the police of such incident.
With the amendments and enforcement through the law, the punishment has been made strict and severe as compared to old times. But the question remains unanswered, when will this crime come to an end.
The physical, psychological, social, and economic harm caused to the victim and her family is irreparable. It is not easy for every acid attack survivor to stay strong and deal with the after-attack changes. Therefore the stocking and selling of acids without viable permission should be regulated by the local administrations.
The investigations, prosecutions, and convictions must be done on time, and seamless, so that justice is not delayed. The culprit deserves no mercy. Hence the punishment should be so severe that one thinks 100 times before committing such a crime.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.