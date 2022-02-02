The culprit deserves no mercy

Acid attacks in India are committed for various reasons, however, a majority of which always revolves around the patriarchal mindset. In most cases, a refusal to a marriage proposal or a love relationship by a woman becomes unacceptable by a male who then takes revenge to satisfy his ego.

As a result acid attack violence is something that seems to be easy and an affordable means to teach a lesson. In other cases, personal enmity, suspicion of an extramarital affair, jealousy of victim’s beauty, or property-related issues have also been the reason behind such crime.

However, in acid attack violence, it has been observed that the doer does not intend to kill the victim but it is about teaching a lesson by causing disfigurement of the body, mainly the face.