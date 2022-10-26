The cult versus the dynasty

COVID corollaries and the flood consequences have further compounded the economic insolvency and volatile politics in Pakistan; to a point of no return. November will be a deciding month.

Genera Bajwa’s second term will come to close. He is supposed to been able to get sums from US and Arab countries to the respite of state.

Back home his recent visit to overseas will weigh heavy on his decisions. Before he leaves his office, he has three immediate decisions to make. First, who would be his successor, for there is no consensus emerging? In a hush, amidst conjectures many generals have been given promotions and new postings.

His second priority is to bring Pakistan out from present political peril. PTI has put the condition to declare election for any truce with PDM. Its politics of dissent with huge social media campaign and involvement of youth is bothersome for the establishment to reconcile with the politics of dynasty, as an alternative.

And third, priority is to reshape financial and foreign policy of the country, so that to be back to international attention for constructive reasons, where approach towards India is also on watch.

Time is fast narrowing down for the powerful establishment of Pakistan to take decisions. Otherwise the moments are ripening for angry and short streets protest throughout the country.