But unfortunately incidents of rude behaviour, harassment, and bullying by faculty members at educational institutions are becoming increasingly common.

Such behaviour can have a severe impact on students and can lead to long-term psychological trauma. The culture of disrespect and incivility in academic settings is a growing concern for students, faculty, and administrators alike.

According to recent studies, nearly half of all students report experiencing some form of mistreatment by faculty members. This includes verbal abuse, discrimination, harassment and punishments that are totally unlawful.

These incidents of mistreatment often go unreported, as students fear retaliation, stigma, or dismissal of their complaints. In some cases, the students are blamed for the behaviour of the faculty members, and their complaints are ignored.

The impact of such incidents on students can be significant. It can lead to a decline in academic performance, absenteeism, anxiety, and depression. In addition, such behaviour can have far-reaching consequences for the institution as a whole. It can lead to a loss of trust among students, faculty, and the community.

It can also lead to legal action and damage to the reputation of the institution. Students who experience mistreatment may lose confidence in their ability to learn and succeed, and may become disillusioned with the institution as a whole.

It creates a culture of fear and silence, where students are afraid to speak out against mistreatment or seek support. This can perpetuate the cycle of mistreatment and prevent students from accessing the resources and support they need to recover from the trauma of mistreatment.

It is, therefore, crucial for educational institutions to take proactive measures to prevent and address such incidents of mistreatment.

This includes creating a safe and inclusive learning environment, implementing policies and procedures to prevent harassment and bullying, and providing resources and support for students who experience mistreatment.

Faculty members should be trained to recognise and address the potential for mistreatment, and to provide support to students who are affected.

Students should be encouraged to report any incidents of mistreatment, and their complaints should be taken seriously. Institutions should also provide students with resources and support to help them cope with the trauma of mistreatment.

This can include counselling services, peer support groups, and access to legal resources.

It is also important for institutions to create a reporting system that is easily accessible and safe for students to use. This can include an anonymous reporting system, a dedicated reporting line, or a designated point of contact within the institution. Students should be informed of the reporting system and how to use it, and they should be assured that their complaints will be taken seriously and addressed appropriately.