The danger in a picnic

An eye-catching waterfall, a gushing serpentine stream, a scintillating mountain cliff, a picturesque terrain, a graceful slope of a glacier; all this evokes emotion. Dazzling beauty of such signature shots of nature provide an open invitation for nature lovers to rejoice and refresh. This umbilical cord connecting humans with the nature is an eternal equation. Craving for adventure to explore nature is quite natural. But it is the temptation for adventure beyond control that turns into a misadventure.

Educational institutions organize picnic programmes. As an extension of curricular activities, children find opportunities to enjoy and appreciate nature. A typical formal school setting and free surroundings at picnic offer two different environments. The innate tendency to feel excited comes spontaneously. In this rush of excitement, children are susceptible to risk-taking behaviour.

Some explanations pinpoint negligence, targeting teachers. But children play pranks even during their family outings. This is where intervention is needed the most. Both parents and teachers exert authority. During the preparations, much of the parental attention is focused on dressing, pocket money and consumable items. Children and young adults must be fed with caution and instructed properly to be careful at picnic places.

Psychologically, attention seeking behavior is found in majority of the people. Children and teenagers being extra sensitive are relatively more desirous to be noticed. At times, while seeking attention, they resort to risk-taking behaviour. Infatuation for social media outlets like facebook, instgram, and twitter drives them crazy. Uploading photos, videos or short reels with animated effects for maximum likes and comments is a new found desire.

Children and young adults are good at imitation. The acts of aggression whether real or virtual have relatively more chances of being copied. Movies, reels and advertisements displaying actors showcasing courage in a video-graphed stunt invites heightened curiosity and attention. And once such actors or celebrities become fancy role models, copying their acts becomes a prestige point. The madness to get attention at times is accompanied with the element of risk. Many youth endanger their lives just because of this immature and irrational act.