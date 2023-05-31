The Dangers of Unrealistic Expectations

The recent announcement of the UPSC results has brought great joy to our society, as sixteen participants from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir have successfully qualified and made it to the final list of this prestigious exam. I wholeheartedly congratulate all the achievers who have shown dedication and perseverance in their pursuit of success.

Even as we applaud the recent successes of young people, it is critical that we address a crucial issue that has emerged in our society and is harming our children significantly.

This issue pertains to the imposition of excessive parental expectations on young children. Specifically, the belief that "myuen bache banie IAS officer" my child will become an IAS officer" has had detrimental effects on the minds of young boys and girls.

As parents, it is natural to have big dreams for our children. We envision them excelling in every aspect of life, attaining top positions, and enjoying the rewards of success.

However, we often fail to prepare them for the inevitable challenges and setbacks that come with the pursuit of success. I believe that success is the outcome of numerous failed attempts, but unfortunately, we only acknowledge success, and that too on a fast-track basis.