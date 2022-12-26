The dark medical side of the Ukrainian conflict

During and after the Kosovo war, accusations were made of people being killed in order to remove their organs to sell them on the black market. Various sources estimated that the number of victims ranged to over 300, what was claimed by Carla del Ponte, a former Swiss attorney general and Chief Prosecutor of two United Nations international criminal law tribunals. The allegations were first publicized by then Chief Prosecutor for the ICTY Carla Del Ponte in her book The Hunt: Me and the War Criminals in 2008.

According to the book after the end of the war in 1999, Kosovo Albanians were smuggling organs of between 100 and 300 Serbs and other minorities from the Kosovo province to Albania.

The perpetrators are said to have strong links to the Kosovo Liberation Army (UÇK). Claims were investigated first by the ICTY who found medical equipment and traces of blood in and around the house in Albania that had allegedly been used as an operating theater to remove the organs.(1)

In 2010, a report by Swiss prosecutor Dick Marty to the Council of Europe (CoE) uncovered “credible, convergent indications” of an illegal trade in human organs going back over a decade, including the deaths of Serb captives killed for this purpose.(2)