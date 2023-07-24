The Dark Valleys

May be their voice was not reaching effectively to the concerned department. If the authorities in the past had taken their sufferings seriously, they would have got the electricity supply much before; like the people in other parts in Jammu and Kashmir.

There may be some technical reasons for the delay but today the science and technology is overcoming the problems with great success. According to residents, the electric poles were erected and connected with wires in 2018 but then the project was abandoned midway.

Officials said that the electrification project was allotted to a company but the company could not operate it. They added that the work was now supposed to be entrusted to Grid Corporation of India.

According to them, the survey of the project has been completed and the 33 KV Dungdoora line would be connected via Astangam to Dachan. It is being hoped now that the concerned authorities take a serious view of the sufferings of the people there and take all necessary steps so that the work is resumed at the earliest and the project of electrification completed at the earliest.