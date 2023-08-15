The death of critical thinking in Kashmir

BY EYRAM HAMID KHAN

Kashmir has a long history of consistently generating intellectuals and critical thinkers who have made significant contributions to the growth and success of the nation. But it is really concerning that critical thinking has been gradually declining in Kashmir over the past few years.

The ability to critically analyze and evaluate data, claims, and arguments in order to reach well-informed conclusions or judgments is known as critical thinking. Before delving sufficiently deep into the causes, I would like to describe what critical thinking actually is. It involves questioning assumptions, taking into account opposing opinions, and judging the veracity and applicability of the facts.

The high standard of education in Kashmir is one of the major unsolved factors contributing to the decline of critical thinking. The outmoded educational system in Kashmir discourages critical and logical thought, which is essential for creating a prosperous future. The emphasis is mainly on memorizing, rote learning, and knowledge regurgitation. As a result, pupils are not given the opportunity to learn how to critically assess information and draw supported deductions. Universities, colleges, and schools no longer value disagreement or reasonable thought. In Kashmir, there is a clear absence of critical thinking abilities in a number of areas of life, including politics, the media, and business.

Lack of intellectual conversation is contributing to Kashmir's decline in critical thinking. Intolerant attitudes toward opposing viewpoints and ideas are pervasive, and social media platforms make this attitude very clear. People who voice their opinions on numerous topics are frequently the target of harassment, abuse, and even violent threats. Critical thinking is discouraged by this intolerable society since people are afraid to voice their viewpoints for fear of being ridiculed or targeted.

The media has a critical role in shaping public opinion and promoting logical thought. Due to lack of exposure to alternative ideas, critical thinking is more strongly discouraged.

The overall atmosphere in Kashmir is another significant factor in the decline of critical thinking. Our different collectives frequently use populist rhetoric, making erroneous and hasty promises and offering oversimplified answers to complicated issues. This political philosophy does not promote critical thinking or sensible, well-informed decision-making. Critical thinking is further weakened by the frequent use of propaganda and false information at various levels to sway public opinion.