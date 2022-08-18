The Divine Wrath

It has been explained by all commentators that Lot’s nation (Quam-e-Lout) was destroyed by rain and this was not a flood (flash floods resulting from cloudburst can wipe off vast populated areas).

It might be difficult for unbelievers to accept that rain without causing flash floods could be disruptive enough to wipe an entire nation off the face of earth, but the rain descending from radioactive cloud could wreak death and destruction.

In early August 1945, it was seen in Hiroshima and Nagasaki—two Japanese island cities shinning like emeralds in the middle of the Ocean.