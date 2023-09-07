The Divine Wrath

It is recorded in Holy Quran as a note of warning that an extreme of transgression of Divine norms has to have retribution. Divine wrath comes into play, the calamity that visits transgressing nations stands noted in the Holy Verse:

‘’And We rained down a rain on (those who lagged behind); and evil indeed is the rain on those who have been warned’’ (27:58)

It has been explained by all commentators that Lot’s nation (Quam-e-Lout) was destroyed by rain and this was not a flood (flash floods resulting from cloudburst can wipe off vast populated areas).