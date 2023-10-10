The Electoral Battle

Having always been a traditional stronghold of National Conference (NC) and Congress, the Kargil district’s results for the just concluded Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections were also on expected lines.

The only but important curiosity among the political circles was to see whether or not there is any change in the electoral politics of the district after the major developments of August 5, 2019.

And that whether BJP will be able to play a master stroke by defeating NC and Congress after separating Ladakh from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and making it a separate union territory? But this did not happen. The verdict in the recent polls indicates that there is no visible change on the ground as of now.

The scene is almost similar to what it was in 2018 LAHDC- Kargil polls when Ladakh was part of the erstwhile state of J&K and Article 370 and Article 35 A were not abrogated. At that time NC had emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats followed by Congress with eight at number two position.

No party had got the absolute majority number of 14 seats in the 30 seat council. Elections are held for 26 seats, while the rest four members are nominated by the administration.