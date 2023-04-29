The Fine Line of Life

Life is a fine line and so delicate. It’s a balance of opposites: life and death; rich and poor; healthy and sick; happy and sad. At any moment, the scale can tip either way, and you cross the line. But in life, crossing the line is usually temporary–we just don’t know how long the temporary will be!

A constant push-pull of ups and downs, life is the name of passing over all that comes in the way. And this is what Nidha knew precisely. She was a sparkling spirit, made to live only bravely.

Much off beam to her beliefs of life, I had thought joy itself would die when Nidha died. I was wrong. She had given so much to everyone, her family and friends. Yet her death is not the end of joy, after all. It’s somehow another beginning.........

Nidha was in her twenties when she lost her four-year struggle with leukaemia. While she left everyone with deep grief, she left all with much to celebrate, too. There is a victory here that I am still trying to understand. Why do we, even in loss, try to feel stronger? Crave for a shoulder to cry upon? Brace up even when broken.

Or attempt to see life anyway amazingly precious? Nidha’s death gave this realisation. This wasn’t easily bought or quickly accepted. In addition to leukaemia, Nidha was suffering from ‘youth’, and there were times I thought this the more serious ailment. A young girl who may not live to become a woman was suddenly in a great hurry.

She wanted instant independence and no compromises. Time was quite short for her, and she had to bear out her passion for life. It was a great challenge: Struggling with the fatal disease and, simultaneously, accomplishing the feats in a normal way.