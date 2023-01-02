The future we wish

BY M. ASHRAF SHAH

An admirer of Shri Manoj Sinha Ji, Hon’ble LG of Jammu and Kashmir for his visionary approach in education sector including re-constitution of the educational council, which has a mandate to offer guidance for a comprehensive and holistic transformation of the education system in tune with NEP 2020, need to set up an agenda for establishing future institutes. The council besides reformations shall also recommend establishing of few premier institutes like IISER and MERUs in J & K, which is needed urgently.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) are a group of premier public research institutions, established through the erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development, Govt of India to provide collegiate education in basic sciences coupled with research at the undergraduate level.

Seven IISERs have been set up across the country, namely IISER Kolkata (W.B), IISER Pune (Maharashtra), IISER Mohali (Pb), IISER Bhopal (M.P), IISER Thiruvanthapuram (Kerala), IISER Tirupati (AP) and IISER Berhampur (Odisha). All IISERs were declared as Institutes of National Importance by the Parliament to promote them as leading institutes in the field of basic sciences along with its sister institute like IISc Bangalore.