The G20 Summit: Balancing Economic, Political, and Religious Dynamics

An annual gathering of the leaders of the largest economies in the world, the G20 Summit is a crucial platform for international economic collaboration and decision-making. The summit provides leaders with a chance to engage in dialogue and collaborate on matters such as commerce, monetary affairs, and growth. Expanding its mission, the G20 in recent times has also placed a growing emphasis on matters pertaining to climate change and sustainable development.

Although the G20 Summit primarily centres on economic and political concerns, religion has also been a topic of discussion during the meetings. Several G20 member countries possess robust religious customs and significant religious figures, and religious groups and movements have been actively promoting their interests on the international stage.

The G20 Interfaith Forum was held in parallel with the G20 Summit in Tokyo, Japan in 2019. The symposium convened individuals of diverse religious backgrounds, academic expertise, and practical experience from various global regions to deliberate on topics pertaining to the promotion of peace, protection of human rights, and mitigation of poverty. The forum also emphasized the significance of religion in advancing sustainable development and promoting environmental stewardship.

Furthermore, few member countries of the G20 have incorporated religious language and symbolism into their political rhetoric. For instance, Saudi Arabia which hosted the G20 Summit in 2020, has endeavoured to establish itself as a prominent figure in the Muslim community by highlighting its responsibility as the protector of Islam’s most sacred locations. Contemporary changes have been instituted to update the nation’s religious and societal customs.

The G20 Summit has the potential to generate both favourable and unfavourable religious implications. The forum provides a favourable platform for religious leaders and organisations to interact with political leaders regarding matters of shared interest. Enhanced mutual understanding and collaboration between the aforementioned spheres can ensue, accompanied by a heightened emphasis on religious viewpoints in the context of worldwide policy formulation.

The G20 Summit can exacerbate religious tensions and conflicts in a detrimental manner. The legitimization of human rights violations or discrimination against religious minorities can be interpreted through the inclusion of certain nations in the G20. Moreover, the prioritisation of economic growth and development by the G20 Summit may potentially undermine the protection of the environment and the promotion of social justice, both of which are significant issues for various religious communities.