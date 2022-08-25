The game of power politics

Politics is the game of uncertainties which finds its reflection in Narender Modi’s staging come back in 2014 as prime ministerial candidate though, as chief minister of Gujrat, he was axed by the then national president, Rajnath Singh in 2007 while rejigging the parliamentary board.

In Pre Modi period, BJP used to operate through central parliamentary board was dominated by upper castes but now old mechanism has undergone metamorphosis hence balancing of castes has become mandatory for the elections.

While having the tallest leader like Atal Bihari Vajpyee in the board, it had a caste leader like Kalyan Singh from Uttar Pradesh to represent backward communities.

As a strategist and funds collector, Parmod Mahjan found place in parliamentary board but top leadership did not forget to include Gopinath Munde, another OBC leader from Maharashtra who built BJP from scratch in Marathwada and north Maharashtra.