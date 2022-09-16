The Global Assembly

The Covid pandemic has caused such vast and multi-dimensional damage to countries and peoples that its full extent will take time for social scientists to assess. Yet today it is hardly a priority for either governments or peoples.

They seem to be taking it in their stride and while national health authorities continue to be vigilant global political leadership seems to have moved to different concerns which will be reflected in the speeches of leaders in the High-Level segment of the UNGA.

The only outlier on the Covid front is China which is following a zero-Covid policy and locking down cities. By doing so it is not only disrupting its own economy but also global supply chains. On the whole all leaders can be expected to urge the international community to maintain serious vigilance on Covid 19 but these statements will be more routine than anything else.

Their real focus will be on situation that has emerged from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the continuing global contestation between China and the West.

In recent days Ukrainian forces have been able to force Russian army units to retreat from areas held by them both in the eastern and southern Ukraine. The fact that these Ukrainian successes are taking place as the UNGA 77th session begins could not entirely be a coincidence.

It will be used by Western countries to stress that their policy of bolstering the Ukrainian army is showing up the ineptitude of Russia. It is doubtful if Ukraine will ever have the ability to force a full Russian retreat from its territory despite all the help that the West may give it.

But reverses such as have recently occurred may impact President Putin’s standing within his own people and a prime aim of the West is to dent his image in Russia and the wider world.