The Great Game in South Asia

At long last, Pakistan in this region, has fallen prey to the Global great game; the game of World economic tug- of-war between the Sino-Russian clique and the America; thiss all happens after a successful regime change operation in Sri Lanka last year.

India has recently expressed concerns on American threat to its stability after Chinese aggression on its borders.

Inescapably, Pakistan forms the core of Chinese Belt and Road initiative (BRI) the terminus a quo of which is CPEC passing through the vast length of Pakistan, from Gawadar to Karakorum, that finally enters north-eastern border of Xinjiang province in China.

Recently, the American concerns have doubled on Sino-Russian intentions to connect CPEC with Afghanistan unto Central Asia and Caucus region, after return of Taliban government in Kabul last year.

China and Russia are understood to have started working in close association with Taliban and have undertaken several developmental projects in Afghanistan.

The BRI comprises a Silk Road Economic Belt – a trans-continental passage that links China with South East Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe by land – and a 21st century Maritime Silk Road, a sea route connecting China’s coastal regions with South East and South Asia, the South Pacific, the Middle East and Eastern Africa, all the way to Europe.