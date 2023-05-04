The heart-breaking reality

Suicide, an act of intentionally taking one’s own life, has come to forefront as a significant public health concern worldwide. This phenomena is particularly pressing in India, where rising cases have culminated in the country, being ranked first in death by suicide in south-east Asia.

One region that has garnered considerable attention is Jammu and Kashmir, as an amplified prevalence of suicide has been observed, especially among women. Unfortunately, despite the growing concern and awareness about this issue, official statistics in Jammu and Kashmir demonstrate an increase in cases in recent years.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report, the rate of suicide in Jammu and Kashmir has increased and gone up 26-fold, from 0.5 per hundred thousand population.

According to the report more than 20,000 people have attempted suicide during the decade 2010-2020. And the valley alone has witnessed 3024 cases of suicide deaths during this decade and most of them were in the 16 to 25 age group.

The population affected the most has been women, and the numbers are devastating with more than 200 percent increase in the number of suicide cases.