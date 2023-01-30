The humans we used to be

Whenever I see the flying birds, I wish to complaint to my Creator - why I have not been created as a bird. I could fly freely and enjoy the whole universe.

I always get one reply. I created you as super species, bestowed you with the ultimate freedom, and revealed my knowledge upon you. But it is, you who created hurdles in your free life and caged yourself, through technologies and securities.

Indeed, His reply has got a weight I could not further argue. I could understand that I was born free in his universe, and was provided land, oxygen, water, light, food and what not. There existed no barriers, no borders, and no identities.