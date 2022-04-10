The idea of partnership

For a project like reviving a water body, a partnership between citizens and authorities is a must for ensuring expected results.

The case of a water body like Dal Lake is very peculiar. It is not just a water body that people from within Kashmir and outside come to watch.

It is an ecosystem that has much to offer to all those who are interested in nature, natural beauty, and natural systems. Not just that, Dal Lake has a dwelling in it.

There are people who live in this water body and they undertake their commercial activities within this water body. Besides, there are house boat owners who are a part of this ecosystem.