The importance of being Kadakin

I recently drove on Alexander Kadakin road in Chankyapuri in Delhi. Kadakin was a Russian diplomat who spent two decades of his diplomatic career in Delhi; first, as a Soviet diplomat, and, later, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, as its successor state, the Russian Federation’s envoy in Delhi.

He was immensely popular in India which he called his “karma bhoomi”. Kadakin was the Russian ambassador to India between 1999-2004 and then from 2009 till he died in Delhi in 2017. Kadakin was fluent in Hindi among other languages that he knew well.

His diplomatic abilities ensured that he successfully navigated India-Soviet relations and later India-Russian ties through changes in governments in India as well in his own country. Equally important, he contributed to keeping bilateral ties during a period of immense global changes which impacted on the orientations and ambitions of India and Russia.

While Delhi has many roads named after foreign leaders Kadakin is perhaps the only foreign diplomat who served in Delhi who has a road named after him.

This is a signal recognition of the great impression which he made on the Indian political class and the wide admiration he generally evoked in India because of the deep understanding and empathy he had developed for India in its various facets.

The fact that Moscow, even as Russia changed, kept him in India for so many long years also shows that it had full faith in his ability to ensure its national interest.

Clearly, Moscow did not perceive that Kadakin had developed what in diplomatese is colloquially called ‘localitis’. Often, if a diplomat who has served for a long period in a foreign country and is seen by the foreign ministry of his home state to suggest measures which are perceived as serving more the interests of the state to which he is accredited rather than his home country he is looked upon with suspicion.

He is ‘condemned’ as a victim of ‘localitis’ and ways are found to end his diplomatic assignment.

In Kadakin’s case this was obviously not so. Indeed, the Kremlin would have obviously assessed his popularity in India as an asset to the promotion of Russia’s interests even as Delhi would have had confidence in his ability to project its views to his government fairly, objectively and effectively.