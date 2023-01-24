The improving banking sector

So, it is consolidation through mergers and bailouts which is going to hold ground in future to see the banks burdened with bad loans remaining afloat in business. It’s worth mentioning that the termite in bad loans is driving up the cost of capital and it would make sense for the government, which is owner of the state-run banks, to opt for mergers.

Even as the government along with the RBI as regulator is engaged to pull the banking industry out of the bad loan mess, there are certain areas where banks can be granted relief. For example, corporate social responsibility (CSR) spend by companies, including banks, is mandated through the statutory route of Companies Act 2013. The Act envisages companies with at least Rs 5 crore net profit, or Rs 1,000 crore turnover or Rs 500 crore net worth to necessarily spend 2 percent of their average annual net profit (profit before tax) on CSR activities in each financial year. The implementation of the Act started in the financial year 2014-15.

Giving a new facelift to the concept of CSR in the country through a statutory route is something which suits our societies. Making the companies accountable on this front as far as their spend in social uplift beyond their core business activities is concerned is also a step in the right direction.

But putting this uniform CSR blanket on a wide range of companies in varied sectors of the economy needs a relook. What I mean to say is that the mandatory part of the CSR rules should have been introduced with some flexibility in case of banks.

Overall health parameters of the sector where companies fall under the ambit of CSR rules makes sense to be considered before making it mandatory for implementation.