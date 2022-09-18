The Incredible Inflation

BY OMKAR DATTATRAY

The inflation is a piece of bad news for everyone. What is experienced and confronted by the common people, policy planners and last but not the least by the government is a combination and admixture of inflation, hyper inflation and stagflation.

All these three phases and forms of inflation are undesirable for the country’s economy and the people in the ultimate analysis and is busting as well as damaging to the economy.

The sky rocketing prices is a major and serious issue concerning the common man and the opposition political parties are serious on this issue and want the control of the prices, bringing these down to a level that the poor man and the middle income group people will be in a position to purchase the goods and services of the daily needs.

The prices are soaring very high and the government says that everything is all right. But the reality is that the prices of all daily need goods and essential services are rising at a very fact rate and robbing the pockets of the common man. The inflation in the country is unprecedented and it is a big problem for the people and the government is keeping stoic silence over the issue of rising price.

The government is overlooking this big problem of inflation and it has perhaps forgotten that India is a welfare state and the welfare of the people should be the top priority of the government, but it is keeping the genuine issue of the price rise under the carpet and disregards public issue as if everything is all-right so far as the question of rising prices of the goods and services is involved.

It is beyond one’s comprehension that why the prices of almost all essential goods of daily use are rising to unimaginable heights and putting to great inconvenience the poor, middle income, the salaried class, and those laborers with meager daily wages.