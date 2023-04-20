With so much attention on Afghanistan, the instability in Afghanistan continues. It is essential to recognize that multiple complex factors are at play, including decades of conflict and violence, weak and corrupt governance, ethnic and tribal divisions, socioeconomic inequality, and regional power struggles.

However, transnational politics, global intervention, and external influences, including foreign aid and military support, play a vital role in the country’s uncertainty.

Simply blaming instability as one root cause oversimplifies the issue and may hinder efforts to find lasting solutions. However, with massive pressure from external actors having their vestigial interests and emerging internal terrorist threats from ISIS-K, the egoist interim ruling Taliban government continues to falter in decision-making and hence no relief to the population who continue to suffer.

The different schools of thought (extreme radical vs radical vs moderate) and the internal bickering within the ruling government further deteriorated development. Today’s Afghanistan is witnessing confusion, fear, and insecurity amongst the residents who, if given a choice, want to leave their country.

The ruling Afghanistan government, under their egoist male chauvinist attitude and divided opinion, are taking shelter of religion, issuing edicts asking women to be away from public life, girl students away from the senior schools or colleges, and arresting all those who oppose their decisions in the country.

Hundreds of opposition leaders and activists are either in jail or missing, and thousands are lying low, planning to leave the country for the progress of their loved ones.

The squabbling and lack of decisions by the ruling administration allow the outside players to intervene and take advantage of the rich resources in Afghanistan.

China issued an exciting position paper on April 12 and accused its rival (United States) of hindering humanitarian progress by seizing Afghanistan’s overseas assets and imposing unilateral sanctions.

Without naming the U.S. and its Western allies, the paper said it was a shared view in the region that Afghanistan had suffered because of “military interference and democratic transformation by external forces” in the country over the past 20 years.

Giving an indirect warning, the position paper says, “Relevant countries should not attempt again to deploy military facilities to Afghanistan and its surrounding areas ... and should not realize their geopolitical designs by supporting and conspiring against terrorism.”