The invisible social activist

Dreams are sweet; the sweetest are those that land you in a world of your own choices to meet the aspirations of your life. A few years back, my friend Gulzar had a dream. The dream was sweet and full of excitement. As a leading social activist, he found himself serving the needy & destitute in his surroundings.

In his dream, Gulzar was occupying a pivotal position, status, and wealth along with benevolence, empathy, and godly mercy. As a pure social servant, he was leading the acts of charity and sharing his fortune with all those who were less fortunate in this regard. Those who were the recipients mostly were deserving, e.g., the students from the less privileged families, who were desperate to get monetary help for academic purposes like admission fees, tuition fees, books, stationery items, subscriptions to online educational applications, examination charges the uniform, etc.

The second category was the age-old people who were abandoned, rejected, or ignored by their own blood relations and kith & kins. These people mostly were less visible but their number seemed increasing at an alarming speed. The multicultural tendencies and the cultural globalization has widened the concept of old-age homes and his home land too accepted this norm which has very cruel repercussions and many of his country men are now the victim of this trend in the peer waeer (Kashmir Valley).