The January Agony: Grief, Loss & COVID-19

I never liked January! Being a summer person, this month of intense cold has always been the most despicable for me. I always believed that the only beauty this month imparted was the speckless white snow - the snow, falling in a tumultuous multitude from the sky and landing on the ground with utmost fragility and grace.

I could always sense the tumult within the peaceful flakes invoking the buzz within me while I would move about in a frenzy at the mere sight of the gentle fall of flakes. But in spite of this, I could never figure out the reason for my intense detest towards this month.

Hardly did I know that January would one day bring me an everlasting pain and perhaps the detest stemmed from an impending doom that awaited.