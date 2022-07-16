The Jobless: Berozgaar Party of India

There are times in personal and institutional life when you dig into something to identify a problem and surprisingly you are confronted with a different set of problems.

The Election Commission of India recently asked registered and unrecognized political parties to submit their financial reports and election expenditure statements to avoid consequential action. As a result of this, it came out that many parties are there for different classes and cohorts.

These parties viz, the Engineers Party of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Job Seekers Party and ‘Educated Unemployed Army’ of Uttar Pradesh have been formed only to succeed where recognized parties in power have failed.

These parties serve as a barometer to understand the magnitude of joblessness of the young and their search for institutional mechanisms to agitate their sectional problems.

The governing and the ruling classes need to take a break from rhetoric and find out the route to a prosperous future for all, particularly the young. By March 2022 the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir has touched 25 percent much higher than the national level unemployment rate of 7.6 percent. I won’t be surprised if in near future this provokes the jobless into launching their Berozgaar party in Kashmir.