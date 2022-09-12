The journey is on

There is no argument, and there should not be any that how disappearance of shutdowns and stone-throwing in Kashmir has brought much sought after relief to masses who wanted to live undisturbed; free of such disruptions in their lives.

More significant is that all those who had been claiming, especially the separatists, that shutdown was a means of showing resentment and collective anger against what was happening to Kashmiris, for they had no other means to draw the attention of the international community, are finding that those who obliged them out of fear ( because the shutdown calls had the threat of guns and bombs lurking in the backdrop) or love – there is no denying the fact that there were vested interests who exploited their claim of helplessness by making others helpless.

By any stretch of imagination, it is no mean achievement. There are two ways of looking at this scenario - whether the means adopted to achieve this goal have been persuasive or coercive. Alongside is the question, whether this public good is good or should we be digging the issues which serve as reminder of the dark times.

Each and every one in Kashmir, like in other parts of the country, and the rest of the world, wanted their children to go to schools, shops to open and normal activities.

For the place and the people, this is a giant stride, because for over three decades, beginning with 1989, it was a struggle to stay afloat – some saw the life for themselves in the general strikes and observance in the mistaken belief that one day these means would deliver to them dreams that were woven to create a make-believe world – liberation through shutdown in every walk of life.

Shutdown, in literal terms, is taken as general strike in which the people are called to suspend their normal life to register their protest against something or raising demand for something. This happens in other parts of the world, too, in that sense Kashmir was no exception. But the dynamics of the shutdown here were multi-faceted, and assertion of Kashmiri nationalism was one of them.

They felt that the Indian nationalism did not address the identity of Kashmiris as much as they would have wanted to – the perception or misperception – about the nationalism cannot be blamed on Kashmiris alone. Putting it more bluntly, Kashmiri Muslims alone are not to be held responsible for this thinking and articulation.

The circumstances, better to term them, as crisis-ridden events since 1947, were responsible for creating gaps, giving credence to the narration because of the missteps of Delhi.

For sure, Delhi was confused – it had no idea how to tackle the issue, as at times it wanted to embrace Kashmiris, but at the same time it was hobbled in its outreach by misguided versions about the identity politics of Muslims in the region.

That they were Pakistanis was a convenient way to muddle the things, and those who averred their loyalty to Delhi, because of the benefits they accrued through currency notes and political patronage, were the active collaborators as well.