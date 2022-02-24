The judgement day!

Dapan azz chu tuhe board examass result - Your board exam results are expected today. All of us have come across this sentence at least once in our lifetime. The heart begins to thump quicker and anxiety overtakes. Regardless of whether you are certain about scoring admirably, yet you are apprehensive.
But why do we feel like this?
Is it the fear of failure or the fear of getting judged by the people that cause us to feel nervous? The answer to this question could be both. However, feeling nervous is normal but fear of getting judged by the people is not.
The day results are declared is supposed to be the most exciting and important day in the academic year but wait, it’s the day of judgement as well. It’s the day when individuals around us pass judgment on us.
Assuming you are fortunate to score great, you will be granted with the tag “Ye chu kalle - He is brilliant”. If you don’t score great, you will be sermonised by even the individuals who haven’t ever been to school.
The parents are supposed to be supportive, at least. Unfortunately, they tend to judge us too on this day. They feel proud guardians if you score well and extremely disappointed if you don’t.
It’s very common for most of us to believe that we need to score well in our exams in order to get into a good college and enter a successful career. This idea has so emphatically been ingrained in everybody’s brains that even parents, deliberately or inadvertently, pass it to their children.
What worsens the situation for those who haven’t performed well are the social media users and journalists. The moment board results are declared, even the dead social media users take to social media to share the scorecards of their nears and dears who have performed well.
The media personnel rush to the residences of the toppers and begin interviewing them for the sake of likes, comments and viewership. All this might sound normal, but in the long run, we are hopelessly neglecting to fabricate a society of inventive and skillful people.
Right from childhood, we are pushed to believe that difficult patches just last until you finish your 10+2 boards. We have heard this from our elderly folks, “ all your worries would end once you pass 12th. This statement might sound a mere joke, however, it devastatingly affects the kids.
We are keeping them in dilemma and they assume the world is an ideal place to live in once we finish the 12th boards. The parenting needs a complete overhaul.
It is the prime responsibility of parents to make their wards understand that it is the skills and not mere marks which would help them to be successful in their career. Additionally, life is loaded with battles and stresses that you should continue to look till you live.
People who commit suicide after failing in board exams are actually murdered by our society, and we all responsible for this. We need to stop judging the intelligence and creativity of an individual by looking at the marks he gets. Marks are not measure of one’s intelligence and creativity and they don’t decide one’s career.
Failure in board exams is no shame and scoring 500/500 is no indicator of being a genius. It is only that our meaning of accomplishment and disappointment has changed .
No doubt, scoring good marks could prove very handy to us for getting admissions and scholarships in various universities and colleges. But if someone has not scored good or has failed in an exam, it doesn’t mean he has failed in his life.
Each student is different from the other in terms of knowledge and holds completely contrasting sets of creative skills that can take them farther in life. Life offers you chances everyday, all you need to do is not to lose hope and continue on skill-building.
You might’ve come across people who didn’t score well in board exams, but outshined those who scored well, in the competitive exams. The people who failed in their school become successful entrepreneurs, establishing businesses. Marks alone can’t be an indicator of how successful your career is going to be.
According to a research conducted by Glassdoor that Google, Apple, and IBM are among the companies that do not require college degrees for certain positions.
There are people from tier-3 colleges who have got placement offers from high tech giants like Google with whopping packages and few people who land in top institutes after 12th end up being jobless. To be successful in your life, you have to prioritise skills over academic scores. whatever you do, do it with dedication, passion and consistency.
The individuals who have scored well in their board exams need to keep their focus on their life goals and not let the educational institutions, and tuition centres involve them for their advertisements and promotions.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.