The judgement day!

Dapan azz chu tuhe board examass result - Your board exam results are expected today. All of us have come across this sentence at least once in our lifetime. The heart begins to thump quicker and anxiety overtakes. Regardless of whether you are certain about scoring admirably, yet you are apprehensive.

But why do we feel like this?

Is it the fear of failure or the fear of getting judged by the people that cause us to feel nervous? The answer to this question could be both. However, feeling nervous is normal but fear of getting judged by the people is not.