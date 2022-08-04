The language called R

BY M. IQBAL JEELANI

From past one decade data science has exploded and is showing no sign of stopping. Billions of people around the globe are generating new data for which data scientists are required and for every data scientist the first choice is R language.

Due to its extreme flexibility and open source nature it has become a primary tool for statistical analysis and data visualisation.

At Bell laboratories in 1976, John Chambers and his colleagues began to develop a programming language called S, which provided the possibility to program data sets.

In context to this Ross Ihaka and Robert Gentleman at University of Auckland, New Zealand in the year 1995 started working on an open source implementation of a language which was similar to S, since then its is managed by R core group and its first beta stable version was released in 2000.