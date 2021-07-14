The lethal lines

We often hear global leaders going full pitch to demonstrate their allegiance to core universal values that shape human civilisation on this planet.

They make huge noise when it comes to things like peace, harmony, prosperity, equality, and freedom. Among such high end postulates is the idea of mankind being a single family. We come across this idea in global declarations, in transnational conventions, and state constitutions.

We frequently find political leaders using this rhetoric to promote a soft image of their countries. But when it comes to actual working of global politics all this high talk about grand values amounts to very little; in fact, just nothing. A dismal failure of global leaders to consider people beyond their respective borders as members of one large family is a painful reminder of the gap between ideal and real.