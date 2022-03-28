The Logic behind “Kujah Kasheer”

Having lived within and outside the state, most of us have a clear picture of why the stylised fact of “Kujah Kaysheer” is such a celebrated notion among all Kashmiris! Homelessness for example is one of the major alarming problems faced by the developed capitalist world.

As a(ny) shock or uncertainty hits and people lose job, the immediate effect is the inability to pay rent. With this the eviction notice comes in and the next moment, a decent citizen is living on the streets in tents or living in a car, scraping food from coupons.

A minimum level of education is another necessity in finding a job almost anywhere in the world. As such the very basic necessity of living a life since you are born comes with a number of challenges to begin with.