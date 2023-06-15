The Lost Innocence

June 12 was World Day against Child Labour, and it breaks my heart to hear the news of dozens of children being rescued in an anti-begging drive in Srinagar this week.

It also disheartens when one reads crime against children witnessed an upward trend in Kashmir. The officials said to Greater Kashmir that most of the cases were serious, including abduction, kidnapping, and sexual abuse. Crimes against children saw over a 39 per cent jump last year.

It is just an iota of what must be happening across Jammu and Kashmir with the orphans, missing children. The current situation is scary, with children as young as eight involved in begging, even at the behest of their parents.

It reminds me of my childhood in Kashmir. Back then, whether inside or outside school, numerous helping hands would magically appear to provide food and support whenever a child was hungry or in difficulty.