The magic of radio

Radio always fascinated me. As a child I listened to movie songs, English and Urdu news on the radio purchased by my father for a sum of Rs 75/-from a radio dealer at Residency Road Srinagar, near Holywood restaurant and bakery shop. It was Telesonic radio set, with a wooden body and two small electric bulbs inside the cabin.

The parts are made in England and weighs about 5kgs. During our childhood and even latter radio played indispensable role.

Amin Sayani as I remember was a popular RJ from Bombay who presented his sponsored "Binaca Geet Malla" from Radio Ceylon, a Colombo based broadcasting company, that was produced each week on Wednesdays. It ran from 1952 to1988 and latter shifted to the "Vivid Bharti" Service of All India Radio in 1989 where it ran until 1994 under the title ‘Cibaca Geet Malla’.

It was the first radio count down show of Indian film Songs, and has been the most popular program in the country during its run. Every Wednesday, listeners from subcontinent would tune into Radio Ceylon and listen to their favorite songs with their favorite show host Amin Sayani. His mesmerising voice made him a super star, he had a big fan following then and even now.