The making of new Parliament Building

BY MOHAMMAD ADNAAN

The power of the Indian democratic system manifests in our Parliament, which weathered the Indian freedom struggle from colonial rule and witnessed many historical milestones. The existing building served as independent India’s first Parliament and witnessed the adoption of the Constitution of India. Thus, conserving and rejuvenating the rich heritage of the Parliament building is a matter of national importance.

An icon of India’s democratic spirit, the Parliament building sits at the heart of the Central Vista. India’s present Parliament House is a colonial-era building designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, which took six years to construct (1921-1927). Originally called the Council House, the building housed the Imperial Legislative Council. The Parliament building witnessed the addition of two floors in 1956 to address the demand for more space. In 2006, the Parliament Museum was added to showcase the 2,500 years of rich democratic heritage of India. The building had to be modified to a large extent to suit the purpose of a modern Parliament.

“India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea & tradition,” Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has said in his first address from India's new Parliament building on May 28, 2023 in a ceremony which began with an early morning havan and multi-faith prayer ceremony.

Earlier, PM Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. He was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed by the prime minister in the new Parliament building.

After initial deliberations about the shape of the building, a circular shape was finalised by both the architects, Herbert Baker and Sir Edwin Lutyens as that would give the feel of a colosseum design for the Council House. It is popularly believed that the unique circular shape of the Chausath Yogini temple in Morena, (Madhya Pradesh) had inspired the design of the Council House, though there are no historical proofs for this.