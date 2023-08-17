The marvel of seven heavens

It is enshrined in a Holy Verse that there are seven heavens, and of earth a similar number:

‘’It is God Who created the seven heavens, and of earth a similar number’’ (65:12)

There are several other Quranic Verses with similar import:

‘’It is He Who created the seven heavens, one above another [tibiqan] (67:3)

‘’He lifted Himself to heaven, and levelled them seven heaven with order and perfection; and He has perfect knowledge of all things’’ (2:29)