The Meddlesome March

Snow and Suspensions

“Winter is accompanied by difficulties.’’- Master Aeomon warns Tyrion in the famous Game of Thrones. A fantasy fiction character acknowledges the harshness of snow season.

Turning to reality, an existing piece of land that faces bone-chill from November to February is treating winter hostility as “non-existent’’. The geo-spatial diversity, the difficult topography and the atypical climate of Kashmir and parts of Jammu make it distinct from the rest of the country.

To my understanding, all the change that has been brought is a subject to the condition that winter won’t be hostile. Who can claim to be that prophetic? In my conversation with one of the Ex-Directors of Education JK, I , surprisingly got to know that the government has not ignored the harsh weather conditions altogether.

It has tried to factor in the adversity of the climatic conditions. Let me explain how. The border belts of JK remain landlocked for 5 -6 months due to heavy snowfall. Machil, Keran, Gurez, Karnah, Charunda , Basohli, Mahore, Loran to name a few.

In case of worst weather cases, such areas will be identified, listed out and treated accordingly– by their annual exam deferment. An added burden on the already overburdened education sector. Adding up logistics will be a daunting task requiring strenuous effort.

And then, a lurking question - what really would it mean vis-à-vis actual conduct of exams in the summer and winter zones of JK? One single date-sheet? Wouldn’t that turn out to be a disaster in the event of a worst turn in weather in winter zones, disabling, disrupting and deferring exams there.

Once the question papers are out in summer zone, the BOSE would have to do it all over again, de novo, with likely net loss of a month or more, besides an obvious economic cost.