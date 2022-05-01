The menace is only growing

On this day, in this locality of Srinagar, 39 persons were attacked by stray dogs. Since it a tourist areas, 17 tourists also fell victims to dog bites. Despite this, we don’t see any worthwhile response from the government.

It is shocking that our life is threatened by the presence of stray dogs, and each day we hear about people being bitten by these dogs,. Still no action is taken by the concerned departments.

If dogs are roaming in a tourist area, and people in dozens are injured on a single day, one can only imagine the plight of the population in the interiors of the city.