The menace of narcotic drugs is straddling Kashmir

It is a matter of great embarrassment for our society in Kashmir, that despite our religious fervour, faith and daily practice, our people, particularly our youth, have fallen victim to the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances on a large scale, something vehemently unsanctioned by all the religions we follow here.

If it is true that Kashmir is going the Punjab way in terms of high prevalence of narcotic drug users, as per the statement of police carried by Indian Express about two weeks back, then we are stepping into dangerous territory and need to do all we can, to save our vulnerable youth from sure destruction of their physical and mental health and indeed of their lives.

There has been some confusion about the number of substance and opioid users in Kashmir, but it certainly is a few lakhs if not several lakhs, as of now.