The Message of Hope, Optimism

Reduced Human Suffering: Perhaps most importantly, peace reduces human suffering by preventing conflict-related injuries, deaths, displacement, and other hardships.

"Our endeavour is to root out the level of fear from the common man’s heart and mind" suggests a commitment to addressing and alleviating fear or anxiety that ordinary people of J&K are experiencing. This endeavour could be related to various aspects of society, such as improving safety and security, promoting mental health and well-being, or addressing issues that contribute to fear or insecurity.

About the violence, he said "Our fight is against those promoting violence, and our fight is for the general public who respects and abides by the law" conveys a clear stance against individuals or groups that advocate or engage in violent behaviour. It also emphasizes support for law-abiding citizens who adhere to legal norms and regulations.

This statement implies a commitment to maintaining peace, order, and the rule of law within a society. It suggests that the speaker or organization is dedicated to countering violence and its promoters while advocating for the rights and safety of those who comply with the law. The exact context would provide a clearer understanding of the specific actions and initiatives associated with this fight against violence and support for the law-abiding public.

Standing by all those who want to earn an honest livelihood by abiding by laws conveys a commitment by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to support and assist individuals who are seeking to make a legitimate living and are willing to comply with the laws and regulations in the region.

It suggests that the J&K Police prioritize the well-being and lawful activities of the people they serve. It implies a willingness to provide guidance, protection, and assistance to those who are engaged in lawful occupations and are not involved in criminal activities.

Overall, the statement reflects a commitment to upholding the law and helping law-abiding citizens in their efforts to earn an honest living.

Another important thing RR Swain talked about was that JK Police is fighting with extra valor against some elements who promote violence" suggests that the Jammu and Kashmir Police are engaged in a heightened effort or displaying exceptional bravery in their mission to counteract individuals or groups that promote or incite violence in the region.

The use of the term "extra valor" indicates a strong commitment and determination to address the issue of violence. It implies that the police force is going above and beyond in their efforts to maintain law and order and to protect the safety and well-being of the community.

It highlights the police's dedication to combating violence and maintaining peace in the face of challenges posed by those who promote violence. It underscores the importance of their mission in ensuring the security and stability of the region.

The combined statement "So, our fight is against those projecting violence. Our fight is for the public, and our endeavor is to root out the level of fear from the common man’s heart and mind" conveys a clear and comprehensive message. It outlines the following key points: