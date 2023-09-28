The Message of the Prophet (SAW)

From the time of the creation of this world, Allah has sent prophets to various lands to give premonition to the people and teach them lessons about humanity, and the moral values. According to the traditions Allah sent 1, 24,000 prophets, and almost a prophet was sent to every civilization in every part of the world. The Holy Quran makes mention of two dozen prophets only. The prophet of Islam (SAW) is the last of the prophets. With him Allah perfected the religion.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the Holy Prophet of Islam was born in Makkah in 571 C.E. In the Arab annals the year of the birth of the Prophet (SAW) is known as the ‘Year of Elephant’. He (SAW) had his milieu from the noble tribe of Quraish of Makkah who traced their bond with Hazrat Ismael (A S), the son of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

During the first five years, Muhammad (SAW) as a child lived in a desert with his wet nurse Halimah and her family of the Bani Sa’ad. During these years in the healthy and blessed air of the desert, the young child Mohammad (SAW) developed a robust formation of personality.

He developed the power of endurance, independence of spirit, and the strength of determination. He also acquired the latest purest Arabic dialect. According to the traditions in the later part of his life, the Holy Prophet (SAW) said:

“I am the most fluent among you because I am of the Quraish, and because I was fostered among Bani Sa’ad b Bakr.”