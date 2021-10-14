The Mystic Autumn of Kashmir Valley

The autumn in general, even in old Greek and other European languages used to be synonymous with harvest. Later, as populations started moving to towns and away from the fields, it became known as a season between summer and winter, the period associated with fall of the leaf; and the season became known as “Fall” like end of winter associated with springing of leaves became Spring.

Autumn in Kashmiri is called Harud. It is the period between end of September to mid- November. This year it seems to have been a bit late because of a delayed onset of summer which was preceded by a longish harsh winter. The season has its charm of changing colours of leaves on trees. When green turns to golden and then reddish-orange before turning brown and finally falling to ground. In the parks and gardens, especially the countryside with Chinar trees, known as “buen” in Kashmiri, shedding of leaves during this period creates a magical golden aura. Walking down the lawns and even streets gives the sound of rustling over these dry colourful leaves. It produces a magical aura that lasts in the mind for very long. The weather is fabulous with misty mornings and evenings having a cool nip reminding of the coming winter, but days are sunny and warm. This is an incredibly great combination. Going to the country side one can see paddy being cut with sickles and then stacked in huge piles to dry. This stacked paddy is then thrashed for segregating the grain. This is a typical site of Kashmiri autumn. The best season to be outdoors and enjoy the fragrance in the air with very comfortable temperatures.