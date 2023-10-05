The Mystic Season of Kashmir

Saffron Production in Kashmir:

Its cultivation is done in more than 5500 hectares of land in Kashmir. Most of it is in Pampore tehsil in Pulwama district of South Kashmir while the rest is in districts of Budgam and Srinagar districts. Kishtwar in Jammu Province also produces the most premium and high quality saffron. According to experts it is superior to other varieties grown in the world, owing to its long and dark red hues. It is often mixed with the Iranian variety by the local whole sale dealers to reduce the cost of selling but compromising its quality. An expert can however always recognize it by the unique aroma and the features of the long stigma it contains. It is also described as the “Crop of Gold”, being the most expensive spice in the world. Poetess Habba Khatoon the nightingale of Kashmir who belonged to Pampore area had many lyrics about Kong posh (Saffron).

The planting of the bulbs of saffron (stamens etc are sterile and there are no seeds) is preceded by preparing the soil which should be having more sand than clay (Loamy) and should be well drained without water logging. While growing the Saffron crocuses need bright sunlight which is usually available in plenty in the months of July to September. The harvesting is done in the periods between end of October and November. The red saffron threads of this flower are carefully handpicked by harvesters after picking the saffron threads from the flowers by the delicate fingers of women and girls. They separate the delicate saffron threads from the flowers. These threads are then dried in Sunlight after spreading evenly at a certain thickness on white sheets. These are then preserved in a cotton cloth so that air can continuously pass through to avoid its decomposition. These are then marketed by the traders. Traditionally on the first day of the harvest, farmers go to the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Sharifudin at Nambalbal and offer some fresh Saffron as a token of respect.

Challenges Facing the Saffron Cultivation:

The escalating prices of the land is prompting the growers to sell their land for construction of buildings despite the law banning it. They try to find some loop holes and take advantage of the less stringent vigilance by the authorities. In addition, the global warming leading to prolonged dry and very hot weather is deleterious for a good crop. Competition from other bulk producing countries especially Iran is another factor. The increasing pollution due to traffic and dust from the highways surrounding these fields also results in lower yields. A recent interview in Greater Kashmir with Mr Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, a distinguished retired IAS officer and a good friend has detailed on this aspect and has proposed some practical remedies.