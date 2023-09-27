The Nallah Mar Story – Part II

The Intervention

Towards late 60’s the state engineers were asked to study problems of Nallah Mar and explore the possibility of reviving the Nallah Mar to its erstwhile grandeur. A lot of discussions and deliberations took place amongst the engineering community here. Technical advice and guidance was also sought from national level experts.

The conceptualization and finalization of the project was completed over a long period of several years after duly considering the pathetic condition of Nallah Mar and the various possible but practically executable and implementable solutions. It was very evident towards the conclusion of these deliberations that restoring the Mar to the original form was not a viable option.

The proposed solutions certainly were not ‘quick fix’ type solutions, as is being made out to be, but were arrived at after carefully studying the various issues plaguing the Mar. Deliberations led to narrowing down to the following two possible solutions:

i) Conversion of Nallah Mar into storm water drain by large scale pumping at its off-take (from Brari Numbal lagoon)

ii) Filling up of the Nallah to convert it into an avenue with sewer underneath

It is said that to test the first solution heavy duty pump were installed somewhere near Gadiyar to pump water from the Jhelum into the Mar but this experiment was not successful, possibly because of the extent of sludge in the canal and the idea was abandoned.

In any case, the other drawback of the first solution was its huge annual running & maintenance costs. Both these things worked decisively against adopting the first solution.

Eventually, all the stakeholders seem to have been onboard and fully supportive of the second solution i.e. laying a sewer in the Mar and filling it up and constructing a road on top of it.

This solution was eventually finalised and approved for execution. It needs to be mentioned here that the only dissenting professional opinion was that of Er V D Zadoo who had opposed the filling of the Nallah Mar. He had forewarned that it would be disastrous to fill the Mar.