The Nallah Mar Story – Part III

Soon after the project was started and, as happens with anything in Kashmir, people have for long associated conspiracy theories with the planning and implementation of the Nallah Mar Project. We shall discuss them in a little more detail in the next section.

Also, well after the project was implemented, people started reminiscing about the Mar and as is norm here the State’s engineers were blamed for the loss of the beautiful Mar.

They continue to be blamed for their shortsightedness and their myopic vision, in that they could not conceive a better plan and alternative to address the issues and problems plaguing the Mar in the 50’s and 60’s.

Ever since its construction, the Nallah Mar Development Project has been hanging like an albatross around the neck of state’s engineers as they continue to be blamed for their failure to come up with a proposal which would retain the uniqueness of the Mar

Conspiracy Theories

Since the construction of the Nallah Mar road involved acquisition and rehabilitation of a few hundred households, one of these popular conspiracy theories has been that the project was conceived and implemented only to erode the vote base of a particular political party which had a very strong following along the erstwhile waterway. The other theory has been that the Nallah Mar road was constructed to provide easy access to security forces into the interiors of the old town.

It is a fact that construction of Nallah Mar road vastly improved the accessibility into the interiors of the old town which had always been known for having frequent law and order problems. However, to suggest that the Project was conceived for just providing easy access to security forces into the interior of the old town is certainly a stretch.

As regards the theory of dislocating a certain group or section of the voters, let us have a quick look at the numbers. A total of 400 houses involving 650 families were to be relocated under the Mar Plan.

Some of these families were to be relocated in nearby areas and others were to be given plots. If we imagine about 600 families were relocated to other areas, and average family size was around 8 people, we are talking of about 5,000 people.

Out of this roughly half would have been eligible voters, considering the other half would be below the minimum voting age and also some very elderly people who were unlikely to vote. So, a total of about 2500 votes spread over possibly 3 assembly constituencies of Eidgah, Khanyar and Habba Kadal. Averaging around 800 votes in each assembly constituency.

Presuming 70% of them were belonging to a particular party it does not add up to effectively relocating 500 to 600 votes per constituency – very high level figures but sharing them here to give reader a feel of the numbers. The real numbers could possibly be even less.

Certainly not the numbers to be taken very seriously in an assembly election. Moreover, the manner in which the elections were held then it was very unlikely that winning an election or formation of a government would depend on the voting in these three constituencies.