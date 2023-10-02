The Nallah Mar Story – Part IV

Archimedes had said more than two millennia back ‘Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world’. Of course, literally anything is possible including restoration of Nallah Mar but for that one must ask the question: to what purpose, at what cost and with what impact.

The Mar can be reconstructed, including lining it with bricks, exactly the way Bud Shah had constructed it six centuries back, but it will cost a fortune. Since the Mar will not be able to draw enough water on its own from Dal, as it was historically doing, because of the reduced water level in the Dal, we will instead need to install massive pumps to bring water into it from the Brari Numbal lagoon which in turn will draw water from the Dal. This will mean huge pumping costs. Equally importantly, since the whole of Zabarwan hill range right from Brein to Dara has been urbanised, one is not sure if there is enough water flowing into Dal from the hill range for it to be able to afford to water the Nallah Mar as it historically was doing.

Restoring The Nallah Mar will mean losing the existing Nallah Mar road. This will be causing massive traffic disruption not only in the Shehr-Khas but for the population living towards north of Srinagar. Whole of the existing road network system in that area will go for a big toss. And what about the hundreds of shopkeepers and other business establishment which have come up alongside the Nallah Mar road. These businesses will need rehabilitation. Even if we retain the shops and buildings and construct the Mar within the carriageway of the existing four lane Mar road, it will still cause massive impact to the businesses there.