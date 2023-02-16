The New Vision

After the “Halwa” ceremony to mark the final stage of budget preparations, many pre-budget expectations were fulfilled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget 2023-24. “The Budget will focus on growth & balancing fiscal pressures”, said NR Bhanumurthy an economist. There will be some temptation to go for populist measures said another financial analyst.

There was a mixed reaction by the people from all walks of life on the paperless budget of Modi 2.0. In case of middle class relief, Finance Minister said that “I too belong to the middle class so I can understand the pressures on them”.

In view of that tax has been slashed down as Individuals having total annual income of Rs.7 lac will have to pay no tax. The standard deduction of Rs.50000/- is also available to salaried individuals in case of loans & advances.

Moreover, for Personal Income Tax, the new tax rates are 0 to 3 lac will attract NIL percent. Similarly, from Rs.3 to 6 lac will attract 5%; Rs.6 to 9 lac 10%, Rs. 9 to 12 lac 15%, Rs.12 to 15 lac 20% and Rs.15 lac & above 30%.

The stakeholders of insurance sector expected that the government would lower the prevailing GST rate on health insurance, and anticipate that the current budget would take into account higher exemption on tax under Section 80D from Rs.25000/- limit to Rs.1 lac.