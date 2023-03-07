The other side of empowerment

Interestingly, the discussions and pleas seeking empowerment of women have been expansive, and even pleaded by those who have been victims of the misuse of this gender empowerment.

When we talk of empowering a person, it is to “give someone the authority or power to do something”, or “to make someone stronger or more confident, especially in controlling their life and claiming their rights”.

On the premise of being denied certain freedoms and opportunities in the past, women’s empowerment emerged as a new phrase in the vocabulary of gender literature. Specifically, this aims at enhancing their position in the power structure of the society by enabling them to move to the centre stage.

Giving wings of power to women is not bad. But its misuse has sent (and continues to send) shivers down the spine of those who are at the receiving end. It has become a trend of misusing empowerment by women and it is only increasing with every passing day under the nose of legal authorities.

To be precise, empowerment is the most familiar word in the context of talking about women and women’s rights.

This may empower debaters to vouch for women’s empowerment, but in my view, this is now being overused and at the same time giving a license to be misused as a firearm to disempower others, which is really disturbing for the families who become victims.